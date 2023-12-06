Islamic scholar warns community bodies that CPI(M) promoting intercaste marriages, mixed culture

A prominent Islamic scholar on Wednesday 'accused' the ruling CPI(M) and it's youth outfits of promoting intercaste marriages and mixed culture in the name of secularism.

Alleging that it was part of a ''vicious political plan'' of the ruling Left party, he urged 'mahal committees' to take extra vigil against the alleged trend of political parties and leaders supporting and promoting the marriage of Muslim women with non-Muslim persons.

He also urged the 'mahal committees', which roughly refers to local Islamic organisations, to stand united against such marriages being carried out after the alleged ''kidnapping'' of Muslim women.

Nasar Faizi Koodathayi, a prominent leader of Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyathul Qutba Committee, an influential Islamic body, made the controversial remarks while speaking at a programme here.

During the speech, he alleged that what is being seen on social media nowadays are some ''vicious political plans'' promoting intercaste marriages and mixed culture.

The marriage of Muslims and Hindus within their own communities is in accordance with the Constitution of the country, he said.

Apparently targetting the Marxist party and its allies, he alleged that a section of people was propagating that secularism and the culture of the country would prevail only if a Hindu marries a Muslim community member.

''With the support of party leaders and the media, they are kidnapping Muslim women and marrying them off to non-Muslims,'' he further charged.

''So, mahal committees should stand united to strongly oppose the negation of religion by the CPI(M), the DYFI and the SFI,'' Koodathayi said.

DYFI is the youth outfit of the Marxist party while SFI is its students' wing.

He also urged the mahal committees to maintain extra vigil against the political plans of the CPI(M) which are allegedly being implemented under the ''guise'' of secularism. The ruling CPI(M) is yet to react on the matter.

