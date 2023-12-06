Oppn should think before opening its mouth: CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday slammed the Opposition for targeting his government, saying it should think before talking.

Speaking at a news conference on the eve of the state legislature's winter session here, he said it has lost confidence due to the BJP's victory in three states in the recently held assembly elections.

''Before the election results, the Opposition said (prime minister Narendra) Modi's popularity was waning. But people have put faith in Modi's guarantee. That is why the opposition should think before opening its mouth,'' Shinde said. The situation in Maharashtra was also favourable for his government and it has the people's blessings, he said.

''The ground is slipping from under the Opposition's feet,'' the chief minister said referring to the boycott of the customary hi-tea by opposition parties.

The INDIA bloc was on the verge of breaking apart due the defeat in the assembly elections, Shinde claimed. Talking about the Maratha quota demand, he said his government will grant quota to the community but at the same time will not hurt the rights of the OBCs and other communities.

