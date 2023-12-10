Delhi: Karni Sena to hold memorial service for Gogamedi at Ramlila Maidan today

Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena will organise a memorial service for slain chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan at 11 am on Sunday. Gogamedi was shot dead by three assailants on December 5 at his residence in the Shyam Nagar area of Jaipur.

Two of the shooters, who fled the scene in the wake of the killing, were identified as Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathod while the third, Naveen Shekhawat, was shot dead in an exchange of fire with the police. One of Gogamedi's security guards was injured in the crossfire, as per the police.

Earlier, on Sunday, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, in a joint operation with Rajasthan Police, detained three persons, including two absconding accused, from Chandigarh in connection with the murder of the Karni Sena chief. The police confirmed that Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji were among those arrested during the joint operation.

All three accused were brought to Delhi, the officials informed. Earlier, on Saturday, December 9, Jaipur police arrested Ramveer Singh, a resident of Mahendragarh, Haryana, in connection to Gogamedi's murder.

During the investigation, it came to light that Ramveer had been a facilitator for Nitin Fauji, one of the assailants, the commissioner of Jaipur Police said in an official statement. He added on November 9, Fauji and his associates opened fire on the police of Mahendragarh Police Station Sadar and fled.

During this period, Fauji sent his friend Ramveer to Jaipur on November 19. (ANI)

