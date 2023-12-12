Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy has packed schedule during Washington visit

The board is expected to approve disbursement of an additional $900 million to support Ukraine's budgetary needs. TUESDAY The Ukrainian leader has been invited to address U.S. senators on Tuesday at 9 a.m. EST (1400 GMT) in the Capitol, a Senate leadership aide said on Sunday. While he will not address the U.S. House of Representatives, Zelenskiy will meet privately with House Speaker Mike Johnson in the Capitol on Tuesday, Johnson spokesman Raj Shah said in an email to Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2023 00:11 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 00:11 IST
Ukraine's Zelenskiy has packed schedule during Washington visit

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will meet with top U.S. lawmakers, the head of the International Monetary Fund and U.S. President Joe Biden during his visit to Washington this week.

Here's a look at Zelenskiy's schedule on Monday and Tuesday: MONDAY

Zelenskiy arrived in Washington on Monday, telling a military audience that he hoped to still count on U.S. support amid questions over future military assistance. He is also due to meet with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, on the same day as the IMF's executive board meets to review Ukraine's economic performance under a $15.6 billion loan. The board is expected to approve disbursement of an additional $900 million to support Ukraine's budgetary needs.

TUESDAY The Ukrainian leader has been invited to address U.S. senators on Tuesday at 9 a.m. EST (1400 GMT) in the Capitol, a Senate leadership aide said on Sunday.

While he will not address the U.S. House of Representatives, Zelenskiy will meet privately with House Speaker Mike Johnson in the Capitol on Tuesday, Johnson spokesman Raj Shah said in an email to Reuters. In the afternoon, Zelenskiy will meet Biden to discuss what the White House calls the "urgent needs" facing Ukraine in its ongoing war against Russia's invasion.

The meeting comes as the White House looks to strike an agreement with Congress that would provide military aid for Ukraine and Israel. After their meeting, both leaders will hold a joint news conference at the White House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing beauty; B'desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative

Revolutionizing beauty; B'desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative

 India
2
Science News Roundup: US military spaceplane poised for 7th launch, first atop SpaceX Falcon Heavy

Science News Roundup: US military spaceplane poised for 7th launch, first at...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion; Hong Kong to cull 900 pigs amid outbreak of deadly swine fever and more

Health News Roundup: Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emerg...

 Global
4
UK creates unit to clamp down on companies evading Russian sanctions

UK creates unit to clamp down on companies evading Russian sanctions

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023