Mark Meadows Georgia 2020 election case must remain in state court- US appeals court

A U.S. appeals court on Monday rejected an effort by Donald Trump's former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to move his criminal case involving alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election to federal court, upholding a prior court ruling.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit ruled that former federal officials were not entitled to have criminal cases heard in federal court, and even if they were, the charges against Meadows do not relate to his official responsibilities. Meadows was indicted on racketeering and other charges in Georgia state court as part of a sweeping case accusing the Republican former U.S. president and several of his allies of attempting to reverse Trump's defeat in the state. Meadows has pleaded not guilty.

