Mexico president welcomes signs political situation in Guatemala is 'normalizing'
Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 22-12-2023 20:55 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that he welcomes signs that the political situation in Guatemala is normalizing.
Guatemala's President-elect Bernardo Arevalo, an anti-corruption crusader, has been fighting off legal challenges which threaten to invalidate his election triumph.
"Arevalo won with the people's support, with a large margin. But there are always the interests of those who oppose democracy," Lopez Obrador said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
- Guatemala
- Mexican
- Lopez Obrador
- Bernardo Arevalo
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taiwan 'reassured' on formal ties with Guatemala under incoming president
OAS condemns 'attempted coup' in Guatemala
Guatemala's president-elect Arevalo slams attempt to scrap election results
Guatemala's president-elect Arevalo slams attempt to scrap election results
OAS condemns 'attempted coup' in Guatemala