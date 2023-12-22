Mexico president welcomes signs political situation in Guatemala is 'normalizing'

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that he welcomes signs that the political situation in Guatemala is normalizing.

Guatemala's President-elect Bernardo Arevalo, an anti-corruption crusader, has been fighting off legal challenges which threaten to invalidate his election triumph.

"Arevalo won with the people's support, with a large margin. But there are always the interests of those who oppose democracy," Lopez Obrador said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)