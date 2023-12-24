Biden, Netanyahu discussed Israeli military's objectives in Gaza -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday discussed Israel's military campaign in Gaza, including its "objectives and phasing," the White House said.

Biden "emphasized the critical need to protect the civilian population including those supporting the humanitarian aid operation, and the importance of allowing civilians to move safely away from areas of ongoing fighting," the White House said in a statement.

"The leaders discussed the importance of securing the release of all remaining hostages," the White House said.

