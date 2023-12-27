Left Menu

Sri Lankan Tamils should field a common presidential candidate, says senior politician

It is important for the Tamil community in Sri Lanka to field a common candidate in the countrys next presidential election, according to a veteran Tamil politician.According to Sri Lankas Constitution, the next presidential election should be announced by September 2024 and must be held before November-end.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 27-12-2023 18:14 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 18:09 IST
Sri Lankan Tamils should field a common presidential candidate, says senior politician
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

It is important for the Tamil community in Sri Lanka to field a common candidate in the country's next presidential election, according to a veteran Tamil politician.

According to Sri Lanka's Constitution, the next presidential election should be announced by September 2024 and must be held before November-end. Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed as the President on July 20, 2022, to fill the remaining term of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was ousted from power in a popular uprising.

Replying to a question, Northern province's former chief minister C V Wigneswaran on Tuesday told reporters in Jaffna that the interests of the Tamils would be best served if a common candidate contests the presidential polls rather than individual Tamil parties fielding their candidates.

The 84-year-old Tamil Makkal Thesiya Kootan (TMTK) leader said he has ''the best qualifications to be the common Tamil candidate'' and is ready to contest the presidential election if invited to do so by all the Tamil parties.

A former Supreme Court judge, Wigneswaran served as the chief minister of the northern province between 2013 and 2018.

Wigneswaran said the chances of Wickremesinghe winning the required 50 per cent vote in the next election is remote as there will be at least four candidates representing the Sinhala majority community parties.

“There will be four candidates from the southern parties, therefore, it would be difficult for any party to win 50 per cent of the votes,” he said.

Wigneswaran said a common Tamil candidate rather than a split Tamil vote will create a better electoral impression.

Wickremesinghe is hoping to get re-elected as president after his stop-gap term ends November next year.

According to political observers, Wickremesinghe has managed to impress the voters with his careful steering of Sri Lanka's bankrupt economy. However, tough economic reforms at the behest of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) might hinder his popularity at the polls.

Wickremesinghe needs to draw support from the ruling SLPP of the Rajapaksa family to be able to get elected.

Both SJB, the main opposition party, and the Marxist JVP’s new alliance, National People’s Power (NPP), would vie for the presidency. This is expected to split the vote of the 74 per cent Sinhala majority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

 Global
2
Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

 India
3
Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

 India
4
Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rijiju

Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rij...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023