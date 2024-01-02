Left Menu

Lok Sabha: Privileges panel to meet on Jan 12 on issue of suspension of opposition members

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 15:54 IST
Lok Sabha: Privileges panel to meet on Jan 12 on issue of suspension of opposition members
  • Country:
  • India

The Privileges Committee of Lok Sabha will meet next week to examine the issue of suspension of three Congress members from the House during the Winter Session for unruly behaviour.

The Committee, chaired by BJP member Sunil Kumar Singh, at its meeting on January 12 will record oral evidence of Congress members K Jayakumar, Abdul Khaleque and Vijayakumar Vijay Vasanth, who were suspended for creating ''grave disorder in the House'' on December 18.

During the Winter Session of Parliament, 100 Lok Sabha members from the opposition ranks were suspended from the Lower House for unruly behaviour after they brought placards and raised slogans demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue of breach of Parliament security.

While 97 members were suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session, the issue of Singh, Khaleque and Vijayakumar, who had reached the presiding officer's chair, was referred to the Privileges Committee.

The suspension of the three members will continue till the Committee submits its report to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

In Rajya Sabha also, 46 members were suspended during the Winter Session including 11 members whose case was referred to the Privileges Committee of the Upper House.

The Privileges Committee of Rajya Sabha is chaired by Deputy Chairman Harivansh and is yet to convene a meeting to examine the case of suspension of 11 members referred to it.

Opposition members Jebi Mather Hisham, L Hanumanthaiah, Neeraj Dangi, Rajmani Patel, Kumar Ketkar, G C Chandrashekhar (all Congress); Binoy Viswam and Sandosh Kumar P. (both CPI), M Mohamed Abdulla (DMK), John Brittas and A A Rahim (both CPI-M) were suspended till the House ''has the benefit of the Report of the Committee of Privilege''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024