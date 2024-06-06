Left Menu

Syed Rahim Nabi Praises Sunil Chhetri's Legendary Football Journey

Former India midfielder Syed Rahim Nabi praised Sunil Chhetri, who is retiring from international football after Thursday's World Cup qualifying match against Kuwait. Nabi highlighted Chhetri's record-setting achievements, adaptability, and contribution to Indian football. He emphasized the role of sports in national identity and called for better grassroots development.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-06-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 17:11 IST
Syed Rahim Nabi Praises Sunil Chhetri's Legendary Football Journey
Sunil Chhetri
  • Country:
  • India

In an emotional tribute, former India midfielder Syed Rahim Nabi lauded the illustrious career of Sunil Chhetri, who is set to retire following Thursday's World Cup qualifier against Kuwait. According to Nabi, Chhetri's record-breaking feats on the field will be hard to replicate in the future.

Nabi expressed hope that a future talent will eventually fill Chhetri's boots, while acknowledging that the ace striker's adaptability and longevity have been key to his success. 'The records that he has set—surpassing them will be very difficult,' he remarked, speaking at East Bengal club ground ahead of the match at Salt Lake Stadium.

Highlighting the evolution of Indian football, particularly with the advent of the Indian Super League (ISL), Nabi said it's essential to focus on school and college-level football for continued growth. He concluded by underscoring the impact of sportspersons on a nation's identity, stating, 'Everyone knows Messi... so sports is very important.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024