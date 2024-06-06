Syed Rahim Nabi Praises Sunil Chhetri's Legendary Football Journey

In an emotional tribute, former India midfielder Syed Rahim Nabi lauded the illustrious career of Sunil Chhetri, who is set to retire following Thursday's World Cup qualifier against Kuwait. According to Nabi, Chhetri's record-breaking feats on the field will be hard to replicate in the future.

Nabi expressed hope that a future talent will eventually fill Chhetri's boots, while acknowledging that the ace striker's adaptability and longevity have been key to his success. 'The records that he has set—surpassing them will be very difficult,' he remarked, speaking at East Bengal club ground ahead of the match at Salt Lake Stadium.

Highlighting the evolution of Indian football, particularly with the advent of the Indian Super League (ISL), Nabi said it's essential to focus on school and college-level football for continued growth. He concluded by underscoring the impact of sportspersons on a nation's identity, stating, 'Everyone knows Messi... so sports is very important.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)