Rajasthan CM Meets PM Modi: A Turn in Political Tides

In a significant political development, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The meeting, which took place post the recent Lok Sabha elections, has stirred considerable interest.

Sharma took to social media platform X to share his experience, stating that he received 'affectionate blessings and guidance' from the prime minister. This interaction is being watched closely, given the electoral outcome for the BJP in Rajasthan.

The BJP managed to secure 14 out of the 25 parliamentary seats in the recently concluded elections, a notable drop from the 24 seats it had clinched in the 2019 polls. Deemed a political shift, this change has set the stage for intriguing developments in Rajasthan's political landscape.

