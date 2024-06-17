Scorching Heat Wave Sweeps Through Rajasthan
Rajasthan experienced an intensifying heat wave on Monday, with temperatures in several places rising significantly above normal levels. Ganganagar emerged as the hottest location with a staggering 46.2 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperatures also climbed, remaining substantially higher than the usual averages in many cities across the state.
Rajasthan experienced an intensifying heat wave on Monday, with temperatures in several places significantly higher than the previous day's readings.
The Jaipur Meteorological Centre reported that Ganganagar was the state's hottest location, registering a scorching 46.2 degrees Celsius, which is 4.9 degrees above normal.
The minimum temperatures also soared, staying substantially higher than average, with Alwar recording a low of 37 degrees Celsius, 4.9 degrees above normal, and Phalodi noting a minimum of 34.6 degrees, 8.1 degrees above average.
