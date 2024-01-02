Left Menu

Telangana needs Energy Policy to attract investments: Minister Sridhar Babu

Without that policy, attracting investments would be a difficult task.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-01-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 19:28 IST
Telangana Minister for Industries D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday said there is a need for the state government to come out with an Energy Policy to attract investments into the sector.

The minister also said a small team led by Chief Minister K Revanth Reddy will be attending the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting to be held between January 15-19 at Davos, Switzerland.

Sridhar Babu further said the Congress Government would continue the "good policies" of the previous BRS government, but hinted that there would be some modifications if required.

"There is no Energy Policy in the state. Without that policy, attracting investments would be a difficult task. In Karnataka there is an energy policy. So major investments are going to that state," he told PTI.

He said the idea was discussed with the CM Reddy and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka already and it may take shape in the future.

Sridhar Babu said the government's priority is to target high investments to come to Telangana without compromising the interests of the state.

He asserted that the government will be positive towards industrialists or any technocrats coming to the state and is ready to provide necessary infrastructure to attract investments.

The minister said he will be meeting with the representatives of IT firms and industries in the state soon to get first hand information on the state of affairs.

