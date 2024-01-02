Left Menu

Maharashtra govt will reorganise task force for farmers: Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said the task force set up by the government to tackle issues concerning farmers would be reorganised. Distressed farmers should change their outlook, while at the same time, the government will help them in every possible manner. The task force dedicated to farmers will be reconstituted, Shinde said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-01-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 20:48 IST
File photo Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said the task force set up by the government to tackle issues concerning farmers would be reorganised. Speaking at an event in Thane district, he highlighted the importance of social initiatives, especially in areas with high rates of suicide by agriculturists.

''The state government is committed to overcoming challenges being faced by agriculturists. Distressed farmers should change their outlook, while at the same time, the government will help them in every possible manner. The task force dedicated to farmers will be reconstituted,'' Shinde said. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

