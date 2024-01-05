Jagan government is looting people: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday targeted Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, saying that there has been no development in the state for the past 5 years and in the name of welfare schemes, the Jagan government is looting Rs 100 by giving Rs 10 to the people. "TDP's policy balances both welfare and development. The TDP is the only party that has initiated welfare schemes in the country. There has been no development in the state for the past 5 years. In the name of welfare schemes, the Jagan government is looting Rs 100 by giving Rs 10 to the people," Naidu said.

TDP Chief and Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, said this while addressing the people at the 'Ra Kadali Ra' public meeting in Kanigiri. "With my vision, I promoted the IT sector 25 years ago. The people who followed the path laid by TDP are now earning more than what people in Hyderabad, Bangalore, the USA and London are earning. If the state is developed, wealth will be created. With this wealth, the government's earnings will increase, and this wealth can be used to provide welfare schemes and justice to the people. The Jagan government doesn't know how to create wealth," Naidu said.

Further, Chandrababu Naidu alleged that "Jagan Reddy brought terrorism to the state. TDP provided IT jobs, but Jagan Reddy is giving people volunteer jobs with a Rs 5,000 salary. People are in no situation to buy essential commodities." TDP Supremo further alleged that the ruling party has hiked electricity prices nine times in the state; however, during the TDP regime, not even a single attempt was made to hike electricity prices.

"Andhra Pradesh has become the destination for high petrol and diesel prices in the country, along with hiking electricity charges nine times. TDP had never hiked electricity charges. I'm again assuring people that with efficient governance, there will be no need to hike the charges. The taxes in the state have been hiked like never before and there is a Rs 13 lakh crore debt in Andhra Pradesh. The burden of the debt will be on the people through the charges for petrol, diesel, and essential commodities," the TDP chief said. "For five years, the people of Andhra Pradesh experienced hell in Jagan Reddy's regime. On the occasion of the New Year and Sankranti, we have to make a resolution to end Jagan's rule in Andhra Pradesh," Naidu said.

"Back then, NT Rama Rao gave a call, 'Raa Kadali Raa', and today I'm asking people to come forward to save the state. Saving the state from Jagan Reddy is not only the responsibility of the TDP and Janasena leaders, but it is also the responsibility of the entire state," the TDP chief said. "Andhra Pradesh should emerge as the number one state in the country. The people of the state can reach those heights. However, there is no democracy in the state and the Telugu Nation is living in fear. I have begun Raa Kadali Raa in the Prakasam district, as this place is known for bravery. The future of the state lies in the hands of the people," Chandrababu Naidu said.

The TDP chief further alleged that the elected government's responsibility is to act as a trustee and do good for the people. But during Jagan Reddy's regime, no one has benefited, and no one's living standards have improved. "Prakasam is famous for galaxy granite. The TDP fought for it when former CM Janardhan Reddy tried to sell it away. Today, leaders from Kadapa's Pulivendula are exploiting it. The people currently living in Kanigiri are in poverty. Those who moved to Hyderabad and Bangalore from Kanigiri have earned crores of rupees. If such wealth-creating opportunities are created here, Kanigiri, which has been lacking development, will experience significant growth. I assure you that I will change the future of Kanigiri. The elected government should act as a trustee and do good for the people. But during Jagan Reddy's regime, no one has benefited, and no one's living standards have increased," Naidu said. (ANI)

