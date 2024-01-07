Left Menu

Rajasthan Governor calls on PM Modi in Jaipur; discusses several issues pertaining to State's development

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jaipur on Sunday morning.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2024 11:05 IST | Created: 07-01-2024 11:05 IST
Rajasthan Governor calls on PM Modi in Jaipur; discusses several issues pertaining to State's development
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jaipur on Sunday morning and discussed several issues pertaining to the development of the State. The Governor also presented the Prime Minister with a memento depicting Lord Ganesh as well as a shawl with the meenakari craft of the state.

PM Modi is on a visit to the desert state to attend the 58th All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police, which commenced on Friday. The three-day annual meet of top cops was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The conference is being held in hybrid mode, with DGsP/IGsP and Chiefs of Central Police Organisations attending physically from Jaipur and over 500 police officers of various ranks participating through video conferencing from across the country. The Union Home Minister distributed Police Medals for Meritorious Service to IB officers and awarded trophies for the three best police stations.

The Union Home Minister also highlighted the role of internal security in realising the Prime Minister's vision of India becoming a developed nation by 2047. The conference would deliberate on a range of security-related issues of critical importance, including the security of borders, cyberthreats, radicalization, fraudulent issuance of identity documents and threats emerging from AI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 Tokens With Low Risk and High Returns in 2024: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Dogecoin (DOGE)

3 Tokens With Low Risk and High Returns in 2024: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Fin...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban in medical emergencies; Late M&A bonanza stokes healthcare dealmakers ahead of JPMorgan conference and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip discomfort; NBA roundup: Knicks turn back Joel Embiid, 76ers and more

Sports News Roundup: Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip disco...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2024 trip to Iowa; Epstein invoked 5th Amendment right to silence 600 times - court filings nad more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024