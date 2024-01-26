China's Wang Yi will state positions on US-China relations, Taiwan at Sullivan meeting
China's foreign minister, Wang Yi, will state China's position on issues such as Sino-U.S. relations, the Taiwan question, and exchange views on other areas of common concern during a meeting with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Thailand.
The ministry's spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, said this at a regular press conference on Friday.
