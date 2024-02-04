"Atmosphere in favour of Congress on all Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha seats": Sachin Pilot

Left Menu

Expecting great results from Chhattisgarh in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that there is an atmosphere prevailing in the favour of the grand old party on all 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state adding that BJP-led Centre has failed on every front in the past 10 years which is being watched by people carefully.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Expecting great results from Chhattisgarh in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that there is an atmosphere prevailing in the favour of the grand old party on all 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state adding that BJP-led Centre has failed on every front in the past 10 years which is being watched by people carefully. Coming out of the screening committee meeting for the candidates to be selected in Lok Sabha polls for Chhattisgarh, Sachin Pilot said, "Today we had a screening committee meeting. The atmosphere in all 11 seats is in favour of Congress. We have made a list of all the candidates who are eligible to win and are discussing the same. Our only aim is to win the Lok Sabha elections."

"In Chhattisgarh, we could not win the Assembly elections but our vote difference was only 1-1.5 per cent. The new government that has been formed has failed to fulfil its promises. People have been watching the reports of the central government for the last 10 years. The government has failed on every front. They have not worked on the ground," he added. The BJP registered victory on 54 seats in the 90-seat Assembly, whereas Congress bagged 35 seats and went out of the power in Chhattisgarh.

Praising Centre's interim budget for the 2024-25 presented in Lok Sabha, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has called for a 'Developed India' by the year 2047. Chief Minister Sai said that the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman focuses on the empowerment of the poor, women, youth and farmers. C

"Central Government has paved the way for the all-round inclusive development of the country in these 10 years," he said. "In the last 10 years, as many as 25 crore people have been successfully brought out of poverty. Nearly one crore and 40 lakh youth have been provided training in employment-oriented works. Signifying the economic progress of people during this period, the average real income of Indians has increased by 50 percent in these years," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

