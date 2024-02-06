Left Menu

TMC not a party; it is a corrupt company of Mamata Banerjee and her nephew: Suvendu Adhikari

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, on Tuesday accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), of being a corrupt company that indulges in appeasement and works against Hindus.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, on Tuesday accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), of being a "private limited company" that indulges in appeasement and "works against Hindus." He said that the people of Bengal are ready to oust the TMC from power.

"TMC is not a party; it is a corrupt company--a private limited company of Mamata Banerjee and her nephew. They have just one agenda: do corruption, do appeasement and work against Hindus. It is time for them to go. The people of Bengal are ready..." Suvendu Adhikari said. He also alleged that the state government has misused the 15th Finance Commission Grant and spent crores of rupees on its 'khela' and 'mela' and its cadres through fraudulent accounts.

"Yesterday, I met the Finance Minister and lodged a complaint against the West Bengal government that the state government is misusing the 15th Finance Commission Grant. Today, I sent a mail to Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with some documentary evidence... Through fraudulent accounts, Mamata Banerjee spent crores of rupees for her 'khela' and 'mela' and her cadres; this was caught directly by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG); the governor should immediately instruct the CAG to file an FIR," West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari said. Earlier on Monday, the BJP leader alleged the TMC-led West Bengal government of committing a scam worth Rs 2 lakh crore, which the CAG had uncovered.

"I met with FM Nirmala to complain against the state government of West Bengal... A recent CAG report shows a scam worth Rs 2 lakh crore. I requested that she look into it... West Bengal, along with Kerala, are the only states where GST audits haven't been done since it was implemented in 2017... I put forth my demand that the audit be completed first and then release the GST... She assured me that action would be taken..." he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

