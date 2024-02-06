Biden lays blame on rival Trump for sinking of bipartisan immigration bill

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the bipartisan immigration bill is falling apart under political pressure from Republican rival Donald Trump and urged lawmakers to have a "spine" and pass the measure.

"All indications are this bill won't even move forward to the Senate floor. Why? The simple reason: Donald Trump," Biden said. He added, "Because Donald Trump thinks it's bad for him politically." (Reporting By Steve Holland Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chris Reese)

