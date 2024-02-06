Biden lays blame on rival Trump for sinking of bipartisan immigration bill
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the bipartisan immigration bill is falling apart under political pressure from Republican rival Donald Trump and urged lawmakers to have a "spine" and pass the measure. "All indications are this bill won't even move forward to the Senate floor. The simple reason: Donald Trump," Biden said.
Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2024 23:57 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 23:57 IST
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the bipartisan immigration bill is falling apart under political pressure from Republican rival Donald Trump and urged lawmakers to have a "spine" and pass the measure.
"All indications are this bill won't even move forward to the Senate floor. Why? The simple reason: Donald Trump," Biden said. He added, "Because Donald Trump thinks it's bad for him politically." (Reporting By Steve Holland Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chris Reese)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Steve Holland
- Senate
- Donald Trump
- Biden
- Renshaw
- Joe Biden
- Republican
- Chris Reese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US: Fake robocall of Joe Biden urges voters not to vote at New Hampshire primary
US: Donald Trump's defamation trial delayed until Wednesday over judge's illness
Biden admin officials applaud outgoing Ambassador Taranjit Sandhu for his leadership in India-US relationship
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden, Harris target Trump, Republicans on abortion rights; Biden, Harris target Trump, Republicans on abortion rights and more
Biden, not on the ballot, faces a test in New Hampshire