Kremlin declines to comment on Trump's Russia, NATO remarks

The Kremlin declined on Monday to comment on remarks made by former U.S. President Donald Trump about not protecting NATO allies which failed to spend enough on their own defence from a potential Russian invasion.

"I am still (President Vladimir) Putin's press secretary, but not Trump's," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The White House rejected Trump's comments as "appalling and unhinged."

