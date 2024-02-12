Kremlin declines to comment on Trump's Russia, NATO remarks
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-02-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 14:58 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin declined on Monday to comment on remarks made by former U.S. President Donald Trump about not protecting NATO allies which failed to spend enough on their own defence from a potential Russian invasion.
"I am still (President Vladimir) Putin's press secretary, but not Trump's," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
The White House rejected Trump's comments as "appalling and unhinged."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir
- Donald Trump
- The White House
- U.S.
- NATO
- Dmitry Peskov
- Russian
- Trump
- Kremlin
- Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-India pivots away from Russian arms, but will retain strong ties
Finns go to the polls to elect a new president at an unprecedented time for the NATO newcomer
Finns vote for new president for NATO era with Russia in mind
Finns go to the polls to elect a new president at an unprecedented time for the NATO newcomer
Russian election officials register Putin to run in March election he's all but certain to win