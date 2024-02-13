"Every issue can be resolved by sitting and talking": BJP's Ramesh Pokhriyal on farmers protest

Amid farmers' protest, former education minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday said that every issue can be resolved by sitting and talking and the government has always been persistent and never lag behind in talking. Pokhriyal told ANI that all the people are in support of this government, those who are opposing should think about why are they wasting their time.

"If you look at the manner in which farmers have been protected under the leadership of Narendra Modi ji, for the first time after independence, farmers are getting such facilities. If we talk about Haridwar, the amount of Prime Minister Samman Nidhi given to more than 1 lakh 34 thousand farmers have already gone into their accounts amounting to Rs. 323 crores. Many schemes one after the other have been made in the interests of the farmers. I think this is a farmer-supported government," he said. The former education minister further said that it was the BJP government who conferred the honour of Bharat Ratna to former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh after seeing his contribution.

"This government is working on the path shown by Charan Singh, that is why all the farmers who were associated with Charan Singh Chaudhary ji are so happy. For the first time someone has given them recognition and Bharat Ratna," Ramesh Pokhriyal said. "All the people are in support of this government, those who are opposing should think about why are they wasting their time by doing this. if they have any issues, they can be resolved even by sitting and the government is persistent and never lags behind in talking. All the demands of the farmers have been fulfilled even before. It has been decided to double the income of the farmers and the way in which facilities have been provided to them is very good, no government would have ever given it," he added.

Speaking on former CM Ashok Chavan joining the BJP, Ramesh Pokhriyal said that now everyone will come one by one and join the party. "BJP is the only party which works for the farmers, labourers, poor, backward classes, women and youth. Bharatiya Janata Party takes care of everyone. Who would not be happy with the vision of Narendra Modi Ji," he said. (ANI)

