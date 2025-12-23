Left Menu

Chaudhary Charan Singh's Legacy Celebrated: A Call for Rural Unity

A commemorative event in Delhi, led by Kamlesh Sehrawat-Malik, honored the 123rd birth anniversary of former Indian PM Chaudhary Charan Singh. The gathering united political leaders and community representatives to emphasize the enduring relevance of Singh's farmer-centric philosophy.

Updated: 23-12-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:35 IST
Tributes paid to former PM Charan Singh on his birth anniversary in Delhi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, [India], December 23: A commemorative event was held in Delhi under the leadership of Kamlesh Sehrawat-Malik, Delhi State President of the Women's Wing, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), to mark the 123rd birth anniversary of former Prime Minister of India, Chaudhary Charan Singh.

The event brought together women leaders, Khap representatives, and political figures from various parties, reflecting on Singh's legacy as a champion of farmers and rural India.

Attendees included Lok Sabha member Yogender Chandolia and Delhi Councillor Smt. Anju Aman Kumar, among others. Sehrawat-Malik emphasized the relevance of Singh's ideology, citing his belief in collective leadership and the empowerment of rural communities.

Chandolia described Singh as a visionary statesman whose farmer-centric policies inspired leaders across the political spectrum. Surendra Solanki highlighted Singh's deep connection with grassroots institutions, and Dhara Singh stressed his lasting impact on rural development and farmers' rights.

The program concluded with a pledge to uphold Singh's principles of integrity, inclusive development, and farmer welfare, underlining the importance of continued dialogue among political leaders, women's organizations, and community institutions for a stronger, equitable India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

