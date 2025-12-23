Saluting Chaudhary Charan Singh: A Farmer's Champion and National Icon

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday extolled Chaudhary Charan Singh, recognizing the former prime minister's lifelong commitment to the welfare of villages, the underprivileged, and the agrarian community.

Adityanath's tribute came on Singh's birth anniversary, celebrated nationwide as Kisan Diwas, a day dedicated to farmers. The Chief Minister highlighted the BJP's 'double-engine government' as a force committed to realizing Singh's vision for the welfare of farmers and implementing his ideals.

Key state leaders, including BJP's UP president Pankaj Chaudhary and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, echoed this sentiment, affirming Singh's enduring legacy of leadership for farmer welfare and rural empowerment.