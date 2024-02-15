Left Menu

Putin says he prefers 'more predictable' Biden over Trump

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2024 02:33 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 02:33 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview broadcast on Wednesday that he preferred Joe Biden to Donald Trump but was willing to work with any U.S. president.

Putin was asked by interviewer Pavel Zarubin who was "better for us" out of Biden, a Democrat, and Trump, a Republican.

Putin replied: "Biden. He is a more experienced, predictable person, a politician of the old school. But we will work with any U.S. president who the American people have confidence in."

