Ukraine and Denmark sign security agreement, says adviser

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Friday signed a bilateral security agreement, a presidential adviser said on Facebook.

Denmark has joined the UK, Germany and France in concluding a 10-year security deal with Ukraine. Kyiv treats agreements as commitments from partners before it reaches its aim of becoming a member of military alliance NATO.

