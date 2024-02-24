‘High time for peace’, UN chief says, as Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine enters third year

Left Menu

UN News | Updated: 24-02-2024 02:18 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 02:18 IST
The UN Secretary-General addressed the Security Council on Friday, underscoring the fundamental need to honour the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as the full-scale invasion by Russia of the country marks its second anniversary. "Two years on and a decade since Russia's attempted illegal annexation of Ukraine's Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, the war in Ukraine remains an open wound at the heart of Europe," António Guterres said. "It is high time for peace – a just peace, based on the UN Charter, international law and General Assembly resolutions," he stressed. Addressing Security Council members, with several Ministers and ambassadors in attendance, the Secretary-General reminded them of the United Nations principle of the sovereign equality of all its Members. He stated that as per the UN Charter, international disputes shall be settled by peaceful means, and that all States shall refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any other State. ## 'In any war, everyone suffers' Mr. Guterres pointed to the suffering of civilians on both sides of the war. In Ukraine, at least 10,500 civilians have died and many more have been injured; schools, hospitals and other vital civilian infrastructure have been destroyed, and several hundred towns and villages are cut off from electricity during a brutal winter. Nearly four million people have been driven from their homes, and countless families, especially on the frontlines, depend on humanitarian assistance. "Many Ukrainians are experiencing the living nightmare of losing their children. All children that have been deported must be reunited with their families," Mr. Guterres said. "The war is also hurting the people of Russia. Thousands of young Russians are dying on the frontlines. Civilians hit by strikes on Russian cities are also suffering," he added. ## Danger of escalation 'very real' The Secretary-General also voiced deep concern over the danger of the conflict escalating and expanding "is very real". "Around the world, the war is deepening geopolitical divides. Fanning regional instability. Shrinking the space available to address other urgent global issues," he said. Concluding his address, Mr. Guterres said that since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, "we have had two years of fighting, two years of suffering, two years of stoking global tensions and straining global relations." "Enough," he stressed, noting that scorning the Charter has been the problem, and honouring it is the solution. "That means honouring the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine, within its internationally recognized borders. It is time to recommit to the Charter and renew respect for international law," he said. "That is the path to peace and security – in Ukraine and around the world." _**More to follow...**_

Visit UN News for more.

