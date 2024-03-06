Brazil's Lula hopes for 'very democratic' election in Venezuela
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday he hopes that an upcoming presidential election in Venezuela will be "as democratic as possible," after the neighboring country set the vote for July 28.
Speaking in a press conference along with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Lula said Venezuela "knows it needs a very democratic election". He added he was "very happy" that a date had been set.
