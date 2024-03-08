Karnataka: Rameshwaram Cafe to reopen tomorrow in Bengaluru, owner says "all precautions taken"

Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe where an explosion took place at the start of this month is set to reopen on Saturday. Raghavendra Rao, the owner of Rameshwaram Cafe informed that all precautionary measures have been taken to ensure security at the outlet.

"We are re-opening the cafe tomorrow. We start our day with the national anthem. It is our mantra. We have given all CCTV footage and information. We are cooperating with them. We are very thankful to the government for helping us reopen the cafe so soon. NIA will soon bring the culprit before us. We have taken all precautions before reopening," Rao told ANI. "The government and police have guided us on where to install more CCTVs. We will appoint one person just to keep a watch on the premises," he added.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) handed over Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has re-registered the case and started an investigation. The case was handed over to the NIA last week following the visit of an NIA team to the blast site.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday announced a bounty of Rs 10 lakh for information about the bomber in connection with the blast at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram cafe. The agency also emphasized that the confidentiality of the informants' identities will be maintained.

The agency also released a picture of the bomber, captured from the CCTV footage while keeping a bag in The Rameshwaram Cafe, a popular eatery in Bengaluru's Brookfield area. In the picture released by the NIA, the bomber is seen wearing a cap, black pants, and black shoes.

In the post, the NIA also stressed that "any information leading to his (bomber) arrest shall be rewarded." The blast took place at the cafe on March 1 in Bengaluru's Whitefield area where several people were injured following an explosion that occurred during the busy lunch hour. As many as nine people were injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, the NIA released a video of the suspect linked to the Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, seeking citizens' help in ascertaining his identity. Bengaluru Police had registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act in connection with the explosion at the cafe. (ANI)

