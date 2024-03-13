Left Menu

Barnie Sanders endorses Susheela Jayapal for Congress

Indian American politician Susheela Jayapal on Tuesday received a big boost to her Congressional campaign as she received an endorsement from influential Democratic Senator and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.Coimbatore-born Jayapal, 61, is the elder sister of Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, 58, who is the first-ever Indian American woman in the US House of Representatives.Susheela previously served as a county commissioner for Multnomah County, Oregon, the states most populous county.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-03-2024 05:42 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 05:42 IST
Barnie Sanders endorses Susheela Jayapal for Congress
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian American politician Susheela Jayapal on Tuesday received a big boost to her Congressional campaign as she received an endorsement from influential Democratic Senator and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

Coimbatore-born Jayapal, 61, is the elder sister of Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, 58, who is the first-ever Indian American woman in the US House of Representatives.

Susheela previously served as a county commissioner for Multnomah County, Oregon, the state's most populous county. She is running for the US House of Representatives from the third Congressional District of Oregon.

"For many years, Susheela Jayapal has been an outstanding progressive leader in Oregon," Sanders said. The Vermont Senator has large following across the country in particular among youths and women and is considered to be the leader of the progressive movement. Pramila Jayap is the Congressional Progressive Caucus chair, "From early in her career, she has stood with working families as she advocated for workers' rights, fought to strengthen support for immigrant and refugee communities, and took on big polluters. I look forward to serving with her in Congress," Sanders said in his endorsement.

Along with Sanders' endorsement, Susheela has also been endorsed by her sister, Pramila, Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna along with other Congressmen Mark Pocan and David Scott.

"I'm honoured and thrilled that Sen. Bernie Sanders, a champion for affordable health care and climate action, has chosen to endorse my campaign," Susheela said. "Sen. Sanders joins dozens of leaders and organizations, who know I'm the progressive champion Oregonians need to fight for our families and communities in Congress," she said.

A heavy Democratic seat, the third Congressional District of Oregon is currently being represented by Congressman Earl Blumenauer, a seat that he has represented since 1996. Last year, he announced not to seek his re-election in 2024 general elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

 Global
2
$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees during 2023

$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees durin...

 Global
3
SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

South Africa
4
"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi in Ahmedabad

"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024