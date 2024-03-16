BJD has edge in Odisha: A SWOT analysis of parties

The political landscape in Odisha presents an interesting dynamic with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik maintaining its stronghold over the state for more than two decades. Despite challenges from its former ally, the BJP, which has expanded its influence, and the Congress, which is currently in third place, the BJD remains the dominant force.

Elections to the 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha will be held in four phases on May 13, 20, 25 and June 1.

Here is Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats (SWOT) analysis of parties: Swot analysis of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) STRENGTHS: * CM Naveen Patnaik's popularity and clean image despite ruling for over 24 years is the biggest strength of the regional outfit. Patnaik's charisma still remains active and he has been increasing his popularity for his simplicity. * Of the 4.5 crore population of the state, BJD has a membership of over one crore and a dedicated cadre. * Patnaik's women empowerment activities has already created a solid vote bank for the party. WEAKNESSES: * Patnaik is also the weakness of the party because he is the sole attraction of people. * The party has over 100 MLAs, but not a single leader can manage the party's affairs in the absence of Patnaik. * BJD's soft tilting towards BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is also considered a weakness. OPPORTUNITIES: * Being Odisha's biggest political party, BJD hopes that it will continue to rule the state as long as the ''mothers'' (women) continue to bless the party. THREATS: * BJD is its own threat as it has created many dissidence leaders. * There are dissidents or rebel leaders in all the 147 Assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats. As many as 10,000 aspirants have applied for party tickets for 168 seats (147 Assembly seats and 21 LS seats). * Corruption and discrimination in the implementation of welfare schemes may also cause problems for the party. SWOT analysis of BJP: BJP has remained a politically non-performer for around a decade after its electoral ties with BJD ended in 2009. It is now gradually creating its base with the rise in the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is now the main opposition party in the state. However, the possible alliance between the two parties could upset the political spectrum in the state.

STRENGTHS: * BJP's strength in Odisha is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several opinion polls have concluded that Modi is the most popular national leader in Odisha. * His able leadership and pro-Hindu measures, particularly the opening of the Sri Ram temple at Ayodhya has strengthened BJP's base in the state. WEAKNESSES: * BJP does not have a leader in the state matching the image and stature of Naveen Patnaik. Its leaders are mostly limited to certain constituencies. * The party lacks connection with the RSS cadre and ABVP members across the state. The infighting among senior leaders is also a major weakness. OPPORTUNITIES: * The party sees a lot of opportunities in Odisha because the anti-incumbency factor has started hitting the ruling BJD. * As a section of people want to see new faces, the alternative in the state is the BJP and not the Congress, which is struggling for its existence in the state. THREATS: * The BJP's threat is that its leaders are mostly urban-centric and party connect with the grassroots is less. There is no programme for the village-level leaders which keeps then politically idle. * As the party has not been able to reach the Modi government's welfare schemes to the people, it may not get the required benefits. SWOT analysis of Congress: The party hasn't been in power in Odisha for over 24 years. The party, which was struggling in the No 2 position till the 2019 elections, has further gone down. However, the party sees hope if there is an electoral alliance between the BJD and the BJP. STRENGTHS: * The party does not need an introduction. The people across the state are acquainted with the Hand symbol of the oldest party. Though the party has suffered a lot during the last two decades in Odisha, its people are still there in all the 314 blocks of the state. * The party's strength lies in the unpopularity of rival parties. WEAKNESSES: * The main weakness of the party is lack of unity among leaders and the prevailing crab culture in the party. Though the party is out of power for over two decades, the leaders continue to fight against each other for a post. * The party has no such financial backing for which many good candidates fear to fight elections against the BJD and the BJP. * The party has no backing from its national pool as its leader Rahul Gandhi does not give much importance to Odisha. OPPORTUNITIES: * The party is the natural opposition choice for people as the ruling BJD and opposition BJP walk in the same direction whether in alliance or not. As both parties work in tandem, people naturally support Congress as the only alternative. * The party can grow in the event there is an alliance between the BJD and the BJP. THREAT: * For remaining out of power for a long time, the party faces a strong resource scarcity. Though about 3,000 people have applied for party tickets for 168 seats (both LS and Assembly), many of them face funds shortage. * Both Modi and Patnaik being at the height of popularity, could also work against the Congress's electoral prospects.

