US rejects Cuban accusation that it is behind protests
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 23:07 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States is not behind the protests in Cuba and the accusation that Washington was plotting them was "absurd," State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told a news briefing on Monday.
Cuba's government confirmed that five protests had taken place across the island on Sunday. President Miguel Diaz-Canel repeated a frequent accusation leveled by Havana that the United States was seeking to overthrow the island's communist-run government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cuba turns to World Food Programme for milk supply as crisis deepens
Cuba turns off some public lighting as energy crisis worsens
Cuba says former economy minister under investigation over 'grave errors'
17-year-old Pau Cubarsí is latest academy player to come through for Barcelona's senior team
Cubans await promised government intervention as peso slides further