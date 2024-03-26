EAM Jaishankar calls on Philippine President Bongbong Marcos

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday called on Philippine President Bongbong Marcos and sought his guidance for expanding the bilateral ties and boosting collaboration between the two democracies.

Jaishankar also conveyed President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal greetings to him.

He also discussed bilateral ties with Marcos.

''Honoured to call on President @bongbongmarcos of the Philippines. Conveyed the personal greetings of President @rashtrapatibhvn and PM @narendramodi,'' Jaishankar posted on X.

''Valued his warm sentiments towards the partnership. His guidance for taking it to new areas will strengthen collaboration between our two democracies,'' he said.

