China's Xi tells Dutch PM cutting supply chains would lead to confrontation

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday that creating technological barriers and cutting off supply chains would only lead to division and confrontation, according to Chinese state media.

"Decoupling and breaking links" leads nowhere, and cooperation is the only option, Xi told Rutte, who was on a state visit to Beijing.

