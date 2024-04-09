"We are going to grassroots level": DMK's Coimbatore candidate, Ganapathy P Rajkumar

DMK candidate for Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat, Ganapathy P Rajkumar said that the party is meeting people, going to the grassroots level to check whether the schemes of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin have reached them. Ganapathy P Rajkumar said, "We are on the field, meeting people. We are going to the grassroots level, meeting people about what they have received, and whether CM MK Stalin's scheme has reached them or not and we have got a very good response. Let him (K Annamalai) attack, however, what does he have to say to people about what they promised and what they have done to the people, nothing is there."

He further hit out at the BJP and said that the promises of the BJP government are unkempt. Earlier, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai lashed out at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for making another promise -- a state-of-the-art cricket stadium in Coimbatore.

Responding to Stalin's announcement, Annamalai termed the announcement an "electoral stunt" and reminded him that the DMK must first fulfill its 511 poll promises before making new ones. He said that the DMK was making this promise, sensing a defeat in the Coimbatore constituency. "We want to remind TN CM Thiru @mkstalin that the 511 poll promises he gave in 2021 remain unfulfilled, and he first attends to those before making further promises after sensing defeat," posted Annamalai on X.

He said that the electoral stunts of DMK cannot deceive the youth and the sports enthusiasts in Coimbatore, as they have grown increasingly vigilant. "DMK is a party that couldn't Construct a New Bus Terminus in Coimbatore in the last 3 years; it is today promising a stadium that should be regarded as the joke of the year and deserves slow clapping from the people of Coimbatore," added Annamalai.

Notably, Annamalai is contesting from the Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat and his comment came in response to the recent promise made by Stalin as part of his party's (DMK) election manifesto for Lok Sabha Elections, in which he promised construction of a state-of-the-art cricket stadium in Coimbatore. Coimbatore is one of the key constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has nominated Singai Ramachandran to contest from Coimbatore. All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will go to polls in the first phase of the general elections on April 19 and the counting of votes, along with those from other phases, has been scheduled for June 4.

In 2019, the DMK swept the Lok Sabha polls in the state, winning 23 Lok Sabha seats and bagging the lion's share of the total votes polled, at 33.2 per cent. Its ruling ally, Congress, bagged 8 seats, mining 12.9 per cent of the total votes polled, while the CPI won two seats. CPI (M) and IUML won one seat each while the remaining two seats went to independents. (ANI)

