Haryana CM criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, praises Modi's efforts to unite India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he should have first seen the deeds of his ancestors before taking out the Bharat Jodo Yatra.He asserted it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who worked to unite India in the last 10 years.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-04-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 15:14 IST
He asserted it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who worked to unite India in the last 10 years. He has brought people closer, Saini said.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Alwar in support of the BJP candidate Bhupendra Yadav, Saini targeted Gandhi, saying, ''First he took out Bharat Jodo Yatra and now he is talking about justice. It is being said in the Congress manifesto that they will give justice to the people of the country. Before taking out Bharat Jodo Yatra, he should have first seen the deeds of his ancestors.'' Saini claimed that during the 55-year rule of the Congress, one had to stand in line for three days to get an LPG cylinder. ''Modi not only ended the line but also gave gas cylinders to mothers and sisters. Modi has worked to secure the country's borders,'' he said. ''If the work of uniting India has been done, then it is Narendra Modi who has done it in the last 10 years. He has brought people closer,'' the Haryana chief minister said.

He said it is the BJP that makes a small worker the head of the party and also gives important responsibilities like that of a chief minister.

BJP MLA and former Alwar MP Baba Balaknath and other leaders also addressed the rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

