"Let Congress' Shehzada abuse me, people should not be angry about it": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi enjoys abusing him but people should not be angry about it adding that since centuries "Naamdars" have abused "Kaamdars". Addressing an election rally in Morena, Prime Minister Modi said, "Congress' Shehzada enjoys abusing Modi. People on social media are saying that this language is not right. People are getting upset about it. I am appealing to them that you don't have to be sad. They are Naamdar and we are Kaamdar. Naamdars have been abusing kaamdars for centuries. I have come out from poverty if again I get abused, then let it be. Don't waste your time."

Prime Minister was responding to the language used by Rahul Gandhi against him. "The moment I talked about X-Ray, Narendra Modi was in fear. He started trembling. Jaise hi usko dar lagta hai vo jhoot bolne lagta hai. (Whenever he is in fear, he starts lying). Sometimes he talks about China, then Pakistan. He is lying repeatedly. Is baar nahi nikalpaega (This time he won't be able to escape)," Rahul Gandhi had said at a public meeting on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Modi said that for the Congress 'Gandhi family' comes before the development of the nation. "Nothing is greater than the country for BJP. But for Congress, it is family first. Congress' policy is to keep the one who makes the maximum contribution, hard work and dedication for the country at the back. Therefore, for so many years, Congress did not allow the demands of army personnel like One Rank-One Pension to be fulfilled. We implemented One Rank-One Pension as soon as the government was formed," he said.

He also said that Madhya Pradesh became a 'Bimaru Rajya' during Congress' rule. "After filling the potholes of Congress, the BJP has given a new identity to Chambal and Madhya Pradesh. The people of Bhind, Morena and Gwalior, who have seen the dark period of the Congress, are experiencing the development that has taken place under the BJP government more," the PM said.

"The people of Madhya Pradesh know that once you get rid of a problem, you should stay away from it. Congress party is such an anti-development party," he added. Prime Minister further mentioned that Congress accepted the partition of the country on religious lines.

"Congress still does not want to improve their habits. For them, it is the easiest way of success. They are playing games. They have made religion appeasement as their pawn and are now playing with the future of the country," he said. Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh are being conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling was held on April 19.

The next three phases will be conducted on April 26, May 7 and May 13. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of parliamentary representation. Out of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP secured a massive victory in Madhya Pradesh, winning 28 out of the 29 seats. Congress managed to win only one seat. (ANI)

