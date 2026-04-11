Pope Leo XIV Denounces US-Israel-Iran Conflict: A Call for Peace

Pope Leo XIV has intensified his criticism of the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran, emphasizing that divine blessings do not favor acts of war. Addressing bishops of the Chaldean Catholic Church, Leo condemned the violence in historically Christian territories and urged a commitment to peace.

The Pope took particular issue with efforts by US officials to justify the war in religious terms. He condemned President Trump's threats towards Iranian civilization, advocating instead for dialogue. A vigil for peace will be led by Leo in St. Peter's Basilica.

Amid these global tensions, the Chaldean Catholic Church, facing its own internal challenges, looks towards a new era of spiritual renewal post-scandal. Leaders are calling for accountability and adherence to faith traditions as they transition leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)