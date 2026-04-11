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Pope Leo XIV Denounces US-Israel-Iran Conflict: A Call for Peace

Pope Leo XIV criticizes the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, urging peace and condemning the war as godless. He calls for dialogue over violence and highlights the plight of Christian communities. The Chaldean Church in Iraq seeks spiritual renewal amidst leadership changes and past scandals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 11-04-2026 00:08 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 00:08 IST
Pope Leo XIV Denounces US-Israel-Iran Conflict: A Call for Peace
Pope Leo XIV
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Leo XIV has intensified his criticism of the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran, emphasizing that divine blessings do not favor acts of war. Addressing bishops of the Chaldean Catholic Church, Leo condemned the violence in historically Christian territories and urged a commitment to peace.

The Pope took particular issue with efforts by US officials to justify the war in religious terms. He condemned President Trump's threats towards Iranian civilization, advocating instead for dialogue. A vigil for peace will be led by Leo in St. Peter's Basilica.

Amid these global tensions, the Chaldean Catholic Church, facing its own internal challenges, looks towards a new era of spiritual renewal post-scandal. Leaders are calling for accountability and adherence to faith traditions as they transition leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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