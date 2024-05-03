Manohar Lal Khattar Hail Modi for Resolving Issues of Article 370 and Terrorism

Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has removed ''thorns'' like Article 370 and terrorism sown by the Congress and strengthened the country during his 10 years in power.

The country made rapid progress under Modi while the Congress only gave hollow slogans, he said.

Khattar was addressing a gathering in support of Mohan Lal Badoli, the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Sonipat, after he filed his nomination papers on Friday.

This election is like a fight between the Kauravas and the Pandavas of the Mahabharata. The character of the Congress is like that of the Kauravas, said Khattar, who is contesting the polls from Karnal parliamentary seat.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the country is moving rapidly on the path of becoming a developed nation, he said.

The Congress had sown ''thorns'' like Article 370, Naxalism and terrorism in the country during its rule of 55-60 years, the former chief minister alleged.

''Tukde-tukde gangs had become active during the Congress rule and the problem of Naxalism emerged during its rule. Prime Minister Modi removed these thorns in 10 years and strengthened the country,'' he said.

''For the Congress, the country was limited to its family and after independence, it was the Nehru family that ruled,'' he added.

During the past 10 years, Khattar said, people have seen the work done by the BJP's double-engine government.

The Congress only gave slogans like ''Garibi Hatao'' but did not take any steps for poverty alleviation, he said, adding that the Modi government brought 25 crore Indians out of poverty.

The Congress does not have an organisational structure in Haryana and the party wants to win with mere slogans.

He termed the Congress' Lok Sabha manifesto an ''expired cheque''.

All 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana go to polls in the fifth phase of the elections on May 25.

While the Congress is contesting nine seats, its INDIA bloc ally AAP has fielded its candidate from Kurukshetra constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)