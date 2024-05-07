BJP's Chandigarh candidate calls Congress' Manish Tewari 'outsider', urges people to beware of him

The BJP's Chandigarh candidate Sanjay Tandon on Monday lashed out at Congress nominee Manish Tewari, calling him an ''outsider''.

He also alleged that Tewari did nothing for the people of Anandpur Sahib, which he represented in the previous Lok Sabha.

Addressing a series of public meetings, Tandon said, ''The Congress candidate represented Anandpur Sahib before being nominated from Chandigarh. He didn't do anything for Anandpur Sahib.'' He also asked people not to expect Tewari to do anything for Chandigarh. ''He is an outsider, beware of him,'' Tandon warned.

Highlighting the achievements of the BJP-led Centre, Tandon said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dispensation provided relief to people by successfully establishing and running 21 metros across the country. ''Now, the 22nd metro will be set up in the 'City Beautiful'. I assure you that on assuming power, the double-engine BJP government will help establish a metro in Chandigarh,'' he said.

Outlining his vision for Chandigarh, Tandon promised to build a new road from the city to the airport that will help commuters save time. ''On becoming the MP, I will expedite the work in this regard,'' he added.

Tandon reiterated that the Modi government made people's lives easier by undertaking several development works. The network of roads that the Modi government laid from state capitals to other cities and cities to villages in 10 years has been a boon for people at large, he asserted.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Chandrashekhar called Tewari ''confused and directionless.'' It is unfortunate that the Congress candidate from Chandigarh is relying on empty rhetoric to mislead the public, he said.

''I request Tewari, who has been missing from the city for the last 40 years, to familiarise himself with Chandigarh's progress over the past 10 years before making assertions,'' Chandrashekhar said.

