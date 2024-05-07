Left Menu

BJP's Chandigarh candidate calls Congress' Manish Tewari 'outsider', urges people to beware of him

The BJPs Chandigarh candidate Sanjay Tandon on Monday lashed out at Congress nominee Manish Tewari, calling him an outsider.He also alleged that Tewari did nothing for the people of Anandpur Sahib, which he represented in the previous Lok Sabha.Addressing a series of public meetings, Tandon said, The Congress candidate represented Anandpur Sahib before being nominated from Chandigarh.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-05-2024 00:21 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 00:21 IST
BJP's Chandigarh candidate calls Congress' Manish Tewari 'outsider', urges people to beware of him
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP's Chandigarh candidate Sanjay Tandon on Monday lashed out at Congress nominee Manish Tewari, calling him an ''outsider''.

He also alleged that Tewari did nothing for the people of Anandpur Sahib, which he represented in the previous Lok Sabha.

Addressing a series of public meetings, Tandon said, ''The Congress candidate represented Anandpur Sahib before being nominated from Chandigarh. He didn't do anything for Anandpur Sahib.'' He also asked people not to expect Tewari to do anything for Chandigarh. ''He is an outsider, beware of him,'' Tandon warned.

Highlighting the achievements of the BJP-led Centre, Tandon said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dispensation provided relief to people by successfully establishing and running 21 metros across the country. ''Now, the 22nd metro will be set up in the 'City Beautiful'. I assure you that on assuming power, the double-engine BJP government will help establish a metro in Chandigarh,'' he said.

Outlining his vision for Chandigarh, Tandon promised to build a new road from the city to the airport that will help commuters save time. ''On becoming the MP, I will expedite the work in this regard,'' he added.

Tandon reiterated that the Modi government made people's lives easier by undertaking several development works. The network of roads that the Modi government laid from state capitals to other cities and cities to villages in 10 years has been a boon for people at large, he asserted.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Chandrashekhar called Tewari ''confused and directionless.'' It is unfortunate that the Congress candidate from Chandigarh is relying on empty rhetoric to mislead the public, he said.

''I request Tewari, who has been missing from the city for the last 40 years, to familiarise himself with Chandigarh's progress over the past 10 years before making assertions,'' Chandrashekhar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024