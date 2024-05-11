Left Menu

PM's Prophecy: Congress Faces Grim Election Outlook, May Struggle to Secure Opposition Party Status

PM Modi predicted the Congress will win less than 50 seats, losing opposition party status. He promised a BJP "double engine" government in Odisha, assuring a local chief minister. Modi criticized the BJD government, claiming despite natural resources, many people remain poor. He recalled BJP achievements under Vajpayee and asserted his government built the Ram temple and made an Odia tribal woman President. Modi urged voters to oust the BJD, claiming they have failed to improve living conditions for most Odias.

PTI | Phulbani | Updated: 11-05-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 13:45 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday claimed that the Congress will not win even 50 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and will not be able to get the opposition party status after the polls.

Addressing election rallies in Kandhamal and Bolangir Lok Sabha seats, Modi claimed that Odisha's 'asmita' (pride) is in danger and the BJP will protect it, while asserting that a ''double engine'' government of the saffron party will be formed in the state and a ''son or daughter of the soil who understands Odia language and culture'' will be made the chief minister.

Attacking the BJD, he called for ousting from power those responsible for keeping people poor despite the state having bountiful natural resources.

''Congress will not be able to get 10 per cent seats to become principal opposition in the Lok Sabha. They will not win even 50 seats,'' Modi claimed.

In an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi, he said, ''The Congress 'shehzade' has been reading out the same script since 2014 polls... mark my words, NDA will break all records and will win over 400 seats this time.'' Recalling the achievements of the previous BJP government at the Centre under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said that on this day 26 years ago, Pokhran tests had enhanced the image of the country across the globe.

He also asserted that his government ended 500 years of people's wait by building Ram temple in Ayodhya.

''BJP made a tribal daughter of Odisha the President of India, who is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces,'' he asserted.

Attacking the BJD government in the state, he said that Odisha is a rich state but most people are poor.

''Those responsible for this must be ousted from power in the state,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

