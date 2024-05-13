"Rahul Gandhi seeks votes from Raebareli, receives support from Pak," says UP CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a blistering attack on the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday, criticizing their 'misrule and anarchy' during their government and contrasting it with the inclusive development being carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the country. He also alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeks votes from Raebareli but receives support from neighbouring Pakistan.

Questioning the connection between Rahul Gandhi and Pakistan, the UP CM said, "Although Rahul Gandhi seeks votes from Raebareli, he receives support from Pakistan." CM Yogi was addressing a public rally in Barabanki.

He also stepped up his attacks on Congress and SP, saying, "Congress and SP have a long history of scams and they have set new benchmarks of corruption. On the other hand, PM Narendra Modi has demonstrated inclusive governance, ensuring that the benefits of schemes reach every individual irrespective of their appearance or caste." Urging people to vote overwhelmingly for BJP candidate Rajrani Rawat, UP CM Yogi remarked, "Even our Lord Ram wants his great devotee to take charge of the country's governance once again..."

"The resounding chant of 'Fir Ek Baar Modi Sarkaar' resounds nationwide. Our global respect has increased, borders have been secured, and development work has progressed rapidly," Yogi said. "The Modi wave has now turned into a tsunami with the voting in the fourth phase," he added. Notably, SP and Congress are allies in the opposition INDIA bloc formed to take on the BJP in the ongoing 2024 general elections.

Voting for phases one, two, and three was held on April 19, April 26 and May 7. The state also witnessed the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Monday. The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six and seven on May 20, May 23 and June 1 respectively. Barabanki will go to the polls in fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections. The votes will be counted on June 4.

In the 2019 polls, the BJP emerged triumphant, securing 62 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, while two seats were clinched by its ally Apna Dal (S). Mayawati's BSP managed to secure 10 seats, while Akhilesh Yadav's SP garnered five and the Congress Party secured only one seat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)