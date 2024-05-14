"Central govt running 'Dhantantra' not Loktantra": Congress' Jairam Ramesh trains guns at BJP

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh attacked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, accusing the central government of running a "dhantantra" and claiming that there is no BJP 'lehar' only 'zehar' in the Prime Minister's language. Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, the senior Congress leader said, "Rahul Gandhi and the other leaders are saying the constitution is in danger and the democracy is in danger because the central government is running a "dhantantra" (plutocracy), not a democracy."

"Dhantantra (plutocracy) chala raha hai sarkar, loktantra nahi," said Jairam Ramesh. Plutocracy is a term used to describe a government or society where the wealthy have control, either directly or indirectly.

Political thinkers and philosophers have criticized plutocrats for ignoring their social responsibilities, using their power to serve their own purposes, and increasing poverty. Adding further, Jairam Ramesh said that the Congress party abides by its slogan of "Haath Badlega Haalat" and that the party is contesting the elections to save the constitution."

"We are fighting this election to save the Constitution. We have given 5 'Nyays' for Lok Sabha elections. We have also made 10 promises for Assembly elections. The 5 'Nyays' are the --- Naari Nyay, Yuva Nyay, Kisan Nyay, Shramik Nyay and the Hissedari Nyay. The Congress party has promised that "Haath Badlega Haalat." Taking a dig at Prime Minister Modi, Jairam Ramesh said, "It is clear from PM Modi's language that he is confused. Sometimes he talks about Adani-Ambani, sometimes Hindu-Muslim, Muslim League, and Mangalsutra. He has realised that the farmers, youth, labourers, women and backward classes are upset with him."

"This election is extremely important for us. From what we have seen in the past decade now, we believe that the time has come for a change. There is no 'lehar' only 'zehar' in the PM's language," he added. Earlier on Monday, Congress' Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge urged voters to turn the tide in favour of 'NYAY' and cast their franchise in large numbers.

Reiterating the Congress' promise of guaranteed jobs for youth and financial assistance to women, Rahul Gandhi appealed to the voters to vote on their issues and "not get distracted." "This is a crucial phase to turn the tide completely in favour of NYAY -- Justice and make INDIA win," said Congress chief Kharge.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on his social media handle requested voters to not get deterred by the "diversionary tactics" of hateful speeches that divide the society. Adding further he said, YUVA NYAY, KISAAN NYAY, NAARI NYAY, SHRAMIK NYAY and HISSEDARI NYAY are paramount to rekindling the spirit of freedom, justice, equality, liberty and fraternity in INDIA.

"This is a crucial phase to turn the tide completely in favour of NYAY -- Justice and make INDIA win. Do not get deterred by the diversionary tactics of hateful speeches which divide the society. I urge you to completely focus on our collective objective in protecting Democracy and safeguarding the basis of our existence -- The Constitution of India," Kharge posted. The fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections witnessed key contests in various constituencies.

So far, till phase 3 of the Lok Sabha polls, polling has concluded smoothly and peacefully in 283 Lok Sabha seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)