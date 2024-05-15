"Needed for Krishna Janmabhumi": Assam CM Sarma on why BJP needs 400 seats

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma explained on Wednesday why the BJP is aiming for 400 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. He said that the BJP would build the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura and the Kashi Vishwanath temple in place of the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi after it wins 400 seats.

Addressing a public meeting in Jharkhand's Giridih, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I will tell you why we need 400. Last time we got 300 and we built Ram mandir. Now 400 is needed for Krishna Janmabhumi. Last time, when we got 300 seats, we did Pran Pratishtha at Ram Temple. If we built the Ram temple with 300 seats, won't Krishna Janmbhoomi temple be built when we get 400 seats? Shouldn't we build it?" He further said, "Aurangzeb has made 'Shahi Idgah' at Krishnjanmbhoomi, hasn't the time come when we should build a temple in place of the Idgah? Shouldn't we build a temple in place of the Gyanvapi mosque? With 300 seats, PM Modi has built the Ram temple, with 400 seats, he will build the Krishnjanmbhoomi temple and a temple at the place of Gyanvapi mosque."

He also compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and said that PM Modi has already scored a triple century so this time he was aiming for 400 seats. "Congress Party, Rahul Gandhi, and Hemant Soren ask why PM Modi needs 400 seats. It means they have no objection to us forming the government, but PM Modi is getting 400 seats. Tell me, if Tendulkar goes for batting, he would always aim on scoring double century. Likewise, Modi ji has already scored 300 so this time he is aiming for 400 seats," added the Assam CM.

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP of seeking 400 seats to oppress the poor. Hitting out at PM Modi, Kharge said, "This election is being fought to keep India united and save the Constitution and democracy. Modi and his followers say again and again that BJP will cross 400- figure. They are seeking 400-plus seats not for the welfare of the poor, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and backward caste. They are seeking it to take away the poor people's rights." (ANI)

