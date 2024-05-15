Congress will fail to open its account in UP: Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath asserted on Wednesday that the Congress Party would fail to secure a single seat in UP during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections while advising Mallikarjun Kharge, the National President of Congress, to prioritise honesty in his statements. While talking to ANI, Yogi accused, "Congress is perpetuating national division based on various factors, such as ideology, religion, geography, and language."

Specifically, he criticised Kharge for his unsavoury remarks on revered deities like Lord Shiva and Lord Shri Ram, labelling it as indicative of their narrow-minded approach. Moreover, Yogi Adityanath directed criticism at Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of showing disregard for Babasaheb and proponents of social justice. He also emphasised the increasing dissent within the opposition coalition regarding Prime Minister Modi's vision for India's development.

The Chief Minister said, "The four phases of the Lok Sabha elections have concluded and the Modi wave has turned into a tsunami, while the opposition has lost its steam. The electorate has rejected them, thwarting the Indi alliance's attempts to damage the nation irreparably. Now, they will never be able to ascend to power in the country." CM Yogi highlighted the Congress party's significant disrespect towards Babasaheb and the SP's disregard for both Babasaheb and other champions of social justice.

He cited instances such as SP President Akhilesh Yadav's remarks about demolishing memorials of Dalit leaders and the removal of Babasaheb's name from the Kannauj Medical College. Additionally, changes were made to institutions like the Kanshiram Medical College and Language University. CM Yogi condemned the INDIA bloc for disregarding the principles of the Indian Constitution and engaging in divisive caste politics.

Furthermore, Yogi underscored the remarkable journey of 'New India' under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, which has transformed our nation into a beacon of respect and efficient governance. Taking a jab at the opposition, he remarked, "This vision of a developed India is unsettling for the Indi alliance, which hovers between advocating for Pakistan and pushing for a caste-based census."

He criticised Congress for its extensive history of constitutional amendments and alterations. "Now, they aim to undermine the reservation system for SC, ST, and OBC communities," he added. Yogi predicted the public's rejection of them in the forthcoming election phases. He labelled the INDIA bloc as 'anti-Ram, anti-Indian values, and anti-reservation'. Referring to past attempts by the UPA government to dilute reservations through committees like Ranganath Mishra and Sachar, Yogi cautioned people and stated, "Their intentions liken them to Aurangzeb's oppressive taxes."

He stressed the imperative of rejecting such propositions outright. Yogi recounted the consistent support Modi received from the people of Uttar Pradesh in 2014, 2017, 2019, and 2022. "In 2024, the public is again with Modi ji, with slogans like 'Fir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar' and 'Abki Baar 400 Paar' resonating across the country," said the UP CM. (ANI)

