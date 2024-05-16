REFINED HEADLINE: Key Insights and Essential Highlights

Following are the top stories at 1.30 pm: NATION ELN16 ELECTIONS-UP-PM ****SP, Cong tried to cause riots in country by spreading lies about CAA: Modi in UP's Azamgarh Azamgarh (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday the country has started granting citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act while the opposition Samajwadi Party and Congress tried to cause riots in the country by spreading lies about the law.**** ELN7 ELECTIONS-CONG-PM ****PM 'failed' India's daughters: Cong jabs Modi ahead of UP rallies New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday renewed its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the BJP giving a Lok Sabha ticket to the son of incumbent MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing charges of sexually harassing women wrestlers, and asked whether women ever be safe in ''Modi's India''.**** ELN18 ELECTIONS-OD-NADDA-ROADSHOW ****People of Odisha have decided to give rest to Naveen Patnaik: Nadda at Bhubaneswar roadshow Bhubaneswar: Holding a roadshow in the Odisha capital in support of party candidates, BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday asserted that people of the state have ''decided to give rest'' to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik by electing the saffron party to power.**** ELN17 ELECTION-UP-LD AAP SP ****BJP wants to end reservation, change Constitution: Kejriwal Lucknow: AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the BJP wants to get more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls as it wants to end reservation.**** ELN8 ELECTIONS-OD-LD CLASH ****BJP worker killed, 7 others injured in clash with BJD supporters Berhampur (Odisha): A BJP worker was killed and seven others were injured in a clash between supporters of the ruling BJD and the saffron party in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Thursday.**** ELN20 ELECTIONS-PB-BJP-JOIN ****Expelled SAD leader Ravikaran Kahlon joins BJP Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal leader Ravikaran Singh Kahlon on Thursday joined the BJP here on Thursday, a day after he was expelled by the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led party.**** CAL5 JH-MINISTER-ED-REMAND ****Arrested J'khand minister Alamgir Alam remanded to 6-day ED custody Ranchi: Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe into a money laundering case, was on Thursday remanded to the custody of the central agency for six days, lawyers said.**** BOM6 MH-HOARDING-LD RESCUE OPERATION ****Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: Search and rescue operation called off; death toll at 16 Mumbai: The search and rescue operation at the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse site in Mumbai was called off on Thursday morning, an official of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said. **** CAL4 MZ-BORDER-RALLIES ****Rallies held in Mizoram to protest Centre's decision to fence India-Myanmar border Aizawl: Thousands of people participated in rallies in Mizoram on Thursday to protest the Centre's decision to fence the India-Myanmar border and withdraw the free movement regime with the neighbouring country.**** LEGAL LGD8 SC-KEJRIWAL ****No exception made in granting interim bail to Kejriwal, critical analysis of verdict welcome: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court said Thursday that it has not made any exception for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in granting him interim bail for campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls and ''critical analysis of the judgment is welcome''.**** FOREIGN FGN18 US-HARRIS-LD INDIANS ****Number of Indian Americans in elected offices not reflective of their population: US VP Kamala Harris Washington: The number of Indian Americans in elected offices is not reflective of their growing population, US Vice President Kamala Harris has said, as she urged the members of the minority ethnic community to run in the elections increasingly. By Lalit K Jha**** FGN12 CHINA-PUTIN-LD XI ****Xi, Putin hold talks in Beijing to discuss future strategic ties amid prolonged Ukraine war Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday held talks on the future trajectory of their strategic ties amid mounting pressure by the US and EU on Beijing to scale down its support to Moscow's continuing war in Ukraine. By K J M Varma****

