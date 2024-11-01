Left Menu

Harris vs. Trump: Healthcare and Hispanic Voter Battles Heat Up in Southwest

As the U.S. presidential election nears, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump vie for Hispanic voters in key battleground states. Harris warns of potential healthcare rollbacks, while Trump denies repealing Obamacare. Polls indicate a tight race with gender divisions, as both candidates prioritize crucial issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 06:07 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 06:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

PHOENIX/ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico, Oct 31 (Reuters) - As the U.S. presidential race intensifies, candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are honing in on healthcare and Hispanic voters in critical battleground states.

Kicking off in the Southwest, Harris has been quick to caution voters about potential healthcare program cutbacks under a Trump administration, while the former president refutes claims of wanting to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, widely known as Obamacare.

Both candidates find themselves in a closely contested fight, with polls showing significant gender divides and a focused push toward engaging with the Hispanic community, which could tilt the scales in this closely watched election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

