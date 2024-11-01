Harris vs. Trump: Healthcare and Hispanic Voter Battles Heat Up in Southwest
As the U.S. presidential election nears, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump vie for Hispanic voters in key battleground states. Harris warns of potential healthcare rollbacks, while Trump denies repealing Obamacare. Polls indicate a tight race with gender divisions, as both candidates prioritize crucial issues.
PHOENIX/ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico, Oct 31 (Reuters) - As the U.S. presidential race intensifies, candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are honing in on healthcare and Hispanic voters in critical battleground states.
Kicking off in the Southwest, Harris has been quick to caution voters about potential healthcare program cutbacks under a Trump administration, while the former president refutes claims of wanting to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, widely known as Obamacare.
Both candidates find themselves in a closely contested fight, with polls showing significant gender divides and a focused push toward engaging with the Hispanic community, which could tilt the scales in this closely watched election.
(With inputs from agencies.)
