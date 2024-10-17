Left Menu

Odisha Political Scandal: Congress Leaders in Alleged 1.42 Crore Fraud

Odisha Police filed a case against Congress leaders including AICC state in-charge Ajoy Kumar for allegedly defrauding a businessman of Rs 1.42 crore. The court directed the Bharatpur police to investigate. The leaders supposedly did not pay for election supplies after an agreement worth Rs 1.5 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Odisha Police have taken legal action against three Congress figures, including AICC's state overseer Ajoy Kumar, amid allegations of defrauding a businessman approximately Rs 1.42 crore.

The matter came to light when the businessman, dissatisfied with the police's initial inaction at Bharatpur station, turned to the Bhubaneswar court for intervention. Consequently, on the court's orders, the Bharatpur police registered a case on October 12 and commenced their investigation.

The allegations date back to a deal involving the supply of LED TVs and vehicles for Congress's campaign during the Lok Sabha and assembly elections, estimated at Rs 1.5 crore. However, post-election, the businessman claims he was deprived of Rs 1.42 crore. Denying involvement, Sarat Pattanayak and Biswaranjan Mohanty have dismissed the allegations, citing defamation attempts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

