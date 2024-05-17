Hema Malini Slams BJD Govt: Time for a Break in Odisha

Veteran Bollywood actress and BJP's star campaigner Hema Malini on Friday said the BJD government, which failed to work for the development of Odisha, should take a rest now.

While campaigning for party candidates here, Malini said that the BJD government is thinking that it has done a lot of developmental work in the past 25 years, but the reality is that a lot more needs to be done.

''The Congress party has ruled the state for 50 years and the BJD has been ruling for 25 years and they are now tired. Corruption, crime against women and unemployment have increased in the state. Now, Odisha should be a part of the Modi government, which has evolved with full energy and Odisha will be benefitted then,'' she said.

Despite being rich in natural beauty, tourism in Odisha has not been developed because the BJD government has not paid heed to the sector, the BJP leader claimed.

She further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a lot of initiatives for the development of the poor, women, Dalits, tribals and backward classes.

However, it is very sad to say that these schemes and initiatives are not reaching the people in Odisha.

"Modiji has given funds to the tune of Rs 18 lakh crore to Odisha, but I am unable to see that much developmental work here. Development of Odisha can only take place when a double-engine government will be formed in the state," Malini said.

The actress conducted road shows in Kishorenagar in Cuttack and Pipili in Puri district.

She also addressed a public meeting at Satyabadi under Puri Lok Sabha constituency.

Similarly, senior BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma campaigned at Kabisuryanagar assembly constituency in Ganjam district and Kantabanji & Loisingha assembly segments in Bolangir district during the day.

Addressing a public gathering at Kabisuryanagar, Sarma said, "Naveen Patnaik is now not eligible to continue as chief minister of a state. A day was there when he had all the qualities. Now, he is even unable to hold a microphone. Time has arrived to hand over the state to a dynamic chief minister because a lot of work needs to be done to take the state forward." To take the state and Odia 'Asmita' (pride) forward, all need to vote on Lotus for both Lok Sabha and state assembly, he appealed to the voters.

Besides, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also campaigned for the BJP nominees in Sanakhemundi, Daspalla and G Udayagiri assembly constituencies of Odisha on Friday.

