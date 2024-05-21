"BJP leaders will go to jail after June 4 for electoral bond scam": AAP leader Atishi

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi said on Tuesday that after June 4, when the INDIA bloc will form the government, the Electoral Bond scam will be investigated, in which not only BJP leaders but also ED, CBI and IT officers will go to jail. Addressing a press conference, Atishi said, "I want to clearly tell the BJP that now your end is near. Now the people of the country have made up their minds. After June 4, when the INDIA bloc forms the government, the country's biggest Electoral bond scam will be investigated in which not only BJP leaders will go to jail but ED, CBI and IT officers will also go to jail because they are also involved in it."

Further, responding to the Delhi High Court's decision to refuse to grant bail to jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia today, Atishi said that they disagree with the decision as the entire liquor scam is a political conspiracy of the BJP. "We respect the High Court but we respectfully disagree with this decision of the court. Because this entire so-called liquor scam is a political conspiracy of BJP. This conspiracy was hatched when BJP was unable to defeat AAP in the electoral arena and ED and CBI were used," she said.

"The investigation into this scam is going on for more than two years. More than 500 ED and CBI officers are engaged in its investigation. More than a thousand raids have taken place and 8 charge sheets have been filed but till now not even 1 rupee has been recovered from any AAP leader. What kind of scam is this?" Atishi added. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail petitions moved by Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi in liquor policy cases.

Sisodia had sought bail in cases being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Sisodia has been in custody since February 26, 2023, after arrest by the CBI. Thereafter, he was arrested by the ED. The bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma pronounced the order and said the case at hand is of grave misuse of power and aim was to create policy that is beneficial to some and kickbacks could come in.

The Court had allowed Manish Sisodia to meet his ailing wife under custody once in a week. Sisodia has been in custody since February 26, 2023, after arrest by the CBI. Thereafter, he was arrested by the ED. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BRS Leader K Kavitha were also arrested in the excise policy case. (ANI)

